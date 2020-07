July 10 (Reuters) - Ems Chemie Holding AG:

* EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG - HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020 (JANUARY - JUNE 2020) OF THE EMS GROUP (EMS-GRUPPE, FINANZEN)

* EMS CHEMIE HOLDING - EMS GROUP ACHIEVED NET SALES OF CHF 849 MILLION (1,154) NET OPERATING INCOME OF CHF 229 MILLION (316) IN H1 2020

* EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG - EMS GROUP'S NET LIQUIDITY INCREASED IN H1 2020 BY 168 MCHF TO REACH A TOTAL OF 864 MCHF