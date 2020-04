April 2 (Reuters) - EMvision Medical Devices Ltd:

* AFTER TWO MONTHS OF SIX-MONTH TRIAL, SUCCESSFULLY ENROLLED HALF OF TARGET PATIENT COHORT

* TEMPORARILY PAUSING ADDITIONAL PATIENT ENROLMENT IN TRIAL DUE TO DEMAND ON HOSPITAL STAFFING FROM COVID-19

* EXPECTS TO REPORT PRELIMINARY IMAGES FROM ITS CLINICAL TRIAL THIS MONTH

* HAD $6.87M CASH AS AT 31 DEC 2019 AND REMAINS WELL FUNDED TO COMPLETE CLINICAL TRIAL