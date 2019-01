BRIEF-En+ Group Says Entered Agreement With Some Units Of Glencore

Jan 28 (Reuters) - En+ Group Plc:

* EN+ GROUP - ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES OF GLENCORE PLC TO TRANSFER 8.75% OF RUSAL’S SHARES HELD BY GLENCORE TO COMPANY

* DUE TO CERTAIN REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS, GLENCORE HAS AGREED TO TRANSFER ITS STAKE IN RUSAL TO COMPANY IN TWO STAGES

* EN+ GROUP - FIRST STAGE WILL INVOLVE ABOUT 2% OF RUSAL’S SHARES TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COMPANY FOLLOWING DE-LISTING OF COMPANY AND RUSAL FROM SDN LIST

* REMAINING 6.75% OF RUSAL’S SHARES TO BE TRANSFERRED 12 MONTHS LATER

* ANNOUNCES ENTRY BY IT INTO A SECURITIES EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES OF GLENCORE PLC