BRIEF-En+ says independent trustees to have voting rights for 37.7 pct

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate En+ Group said on Wednesday:

* Oleg Deripaska’s stake in En+ as part of the deal with the U.S. Treasury totals 44.95 percent, of which he can vote with 35.0 percent;

* VTB’s stake in En+ at 21.68 percent, of which VTB can vote with 7.35 percent;

* Glencore’s stake in En+ is at 10.55 percent, it can vote with this stake;

* Stake of Deripaska’s former family members and his charity fund stake in En+ is at 9.97 percent, but they do not have voting rights for it;

* Independent trustees have voting rights for 37.7 percent of En+’s shares. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)