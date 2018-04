BRIEF-Enable Midstream Partners Amends, Restated Existing $1.75 Bln Revolving Credit Facility Dated As Of June 18, 2015

April 9 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners LP:

* ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 - SEC FILING

* ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE Source text: (bit.ly/2EvrNR3) Further company coverage: