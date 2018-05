BRIEF-Enable Midstream Partners Q1 Diluted Earnings Per Common Units $0.24

May 2 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners LP:

* ENABLE MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS, QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTIONS AND INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 REVENUE $748 MILLION VERSUS $666 MILLION

* RAISING OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON UNITS, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

* ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS- NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS WAS $114 MILLION FOR Q1 2018, A DECREASE OF $6 MILLION COMPARED TO $120 MILLION FOR Q1 2017

* SEES TOTAL EXPANSION CAPITAL IN 2018 FROM $475 MILLION TO $625 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON UNITS $0.24

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON UNITS $375 MILLION - $445 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $975 MILLION - $1,050 MILLION

* ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS- NATURAL GAS GATHERED VOLUMES 4.28 TRILLION BRITISH THERMAL UNITS PER DAY FOR Q1, INCREASE OF 30 PERCENT VERSUS 3.29 TBTU/D FOR Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: