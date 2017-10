BRIEF-Enable Midstream signs definitive agreement to acquire Align Midstream

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Enable Midstream Partners Lp

* Enable Midstream signs definitive agreement to acquire Align Midstream

* Enable Midstream Partners LP - Deal for ‍approximately $300 million​

* Enable Midstream Partners LP - Deal ‍expected to be accretive to enable’s 2018 distributable cash flow per unit​

* Enable Midstream Partners LP - ‍Aquisition is incremental to Enable’s 2017 expansion capital outlook​

* Enable Midstream Partners LP - ‍Enable does not expect to access capital markets in 2017 as a result of this transaction​