BRIEF-Enagas Says 2020 Results, As Well As 2019 Dividend Should Not Be Compromised Due To Covid-19 Situation

April 21 (Reuters) - Enagas SA:

* NO EFFECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED ARISING FROM THE CURRENT CONTEXT THAT MIGHT ENTAIL CAPITAL LOSSES FOR THE COMPANY

* THE INCOME OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES IN WHICH ENAGAS PARTICIPATES HAVE NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED

* RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020, AS WELL AS THE DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR 2019 TO BE APPROVED AT THE UPCOMING GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHOULD NOT BE COMPROMISED

* SAYS FROM ANALYSIS CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY, NO IMPACTS HAVE BEEN EVIDENCED BY THE SITUATION OF COVID-19 TO BE RECORDED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* SAYS HAS A SOLID LIQUIDITY SITUATION, WHICH AT THE END OF Q1 AMOUNTED TO 3.03 BILLION EUROS BETWEEN CASH AND UNDRAWN LINES OF CREDIT

* SAYS DEMAND FOR NATURAL GAS HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC OWING TO DECREASE IN CONSUMPTION OF INDUSTRY, RETAIL AND SME’S DURING THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF MARCH

* ENAGAS SAYS DEMAND FOR NATURAL GAS AT END OF Q1 2020 AMOUNTED TO 101,6 TWH, DOWN 2.4% YEAR ON YEAR