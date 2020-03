March 18 (Reuters) - Enalyzer A/S:

* FY REVENUE DKK 23.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 24.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS THE MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT THE OUTBREAK CAN RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES FOR FUTURE FINANCIAL YEARS

* THE ENALYZER GROUP EXPECTS PROFITABLE OPERATION IN 2020

* FY EBITDA DKK 4.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO