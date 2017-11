Nov 30 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS - ABBVIE‘S MAVIRET HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR REIMBURSEMENT BY MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS - ABBVIE’S MAVIRET ‍IS NOW COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN JAPAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: