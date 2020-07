BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Trial Progress For EDP-514

July 9 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRESS FOR EDP-514, ITS LEAD CORE INHIBITOR FOR HEPATITIS B VIRUS

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIATED PHASE 1B STUDY EVALUATING EDP-514 IN VIREMIC HBV PATIENTS; PRELIMINARY DATA ANTICIPATED IN 1H 2021

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESUMED PHASE 1B STUDY ASSESSING SAFETY AND ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY OF EDP-514 IN NUC-SUPPRESSED HBV PATIENTS

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 1B STUDY OF EDP-514 IN NUC-SUPPRESSED HBV PATIENTS, TOPLINE RESULTS ANTICIPATED IN 2Q 2021

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EDP-514 WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH A FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NO PATIENTS DISCONTINUED EDP-514 DUE TO AN ADVERSE EVENT