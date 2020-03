BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals - Paused Recruitment And Dosing In Argon-2 Phase 2B Nash Study

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ENANTA PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS - PAUSED RECRUITMENT AND DOSING IN ARGON-2 PHASE 2B NASH STUDY

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS - PAUSING FURTHER RECRUITMENT IN PART 2 OF PHASE 1A/1B STUDY OF EDP-514 IN NUC-SUPPRESSED HEPATITIS B (HBV) PATIENTS

* ENANTA - CONTINUING TO PREPARE TO INITIATE 2 PHASE 2 RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS STUDIES OF EDP-938 IN PEDIATRIC, TRANSPLANT PATIENTS LATER THIS YEAR

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS - HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO BRIDGE US ACROSS CURRENT COVID-19 DISRUPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: