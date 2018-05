May 8 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MILLION DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

* ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MILLION DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE'S MAVYRET SALES

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $44.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $9.0 MILLION