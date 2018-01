BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals Says Phase 1 Clinical Study Of Edp-938 For Respiratory Syncytial Virus Initiated

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS TO PROVIDE UPDATES ON ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 DURING THE 36TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF EDP-938 FOR RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS INITIATED

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY “INTREPID” OF EDP-305 IN PATIENTS WITH PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS INITIATED

* ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STRONG CASH BALANCE OF $294M AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 TO SUPPORT ADVANCING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS