BRIEF-Enav FY Net Profit Up At EUR 118.4 Mln

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 902.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 889.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 118.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 114.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 302.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 297.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EN-ROUTE TRAFFIC UP 6.5% YEAR/YEAR

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.2 EURPER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, WE HAVE PUT IN PLACE ALL THE NECESSARY SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT OUR STAFF AND TO ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS OF THE STRATEGIC SERVICES WE PROVIDE - CEO

* CORONAVIRUS SCENARIO UNFOLDING AT NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL LEVEL IS CONTINUOUSLYEVOLVING, EFFECTS ON AIR TRAFFIC SECTOR STILL DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY

* 2020 OPERATING SCENARIO IS EVOLVING RAPIDLY, MAINLY AS A RESULT OF THE EMERGENCY RELATING TO THE SPREAD OF CASES OF CONTAGION FROM CORONAVIRUS AND THE RESPECTIVE MITIGATING MEASURE ALSO IN RELATION TO AIR TRAFFIC