BRIEF-Enav Q1 Net Loss Widens To EUR 6.1 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Enav SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 171.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 178.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 28.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTED MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECREASE IN REVENUES COMPARED TO 2019

* EN-ROUTE TRAFFIC DOWN 12.3% IN Q1 YEAR/YEAR

* TERMINAL TRAFFIC DOWN 22.4% IN Q1 YEAR/YEAR

* 2020 OUTLOOK: NET INCOME EXPECTED TO DECLINE HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT VERSUS. 2019 THANKS TO COSTEFFICIENCY INITIATIVES

* ENAV HAS PRO-ACTIVELY STRENGTHENED LIQUIDITY THROUGH FURTHER COST EFFICIENCY INITIATIVES - CEO

* SOLID CASH POSITION AND AVAILABLE CREDIT LINES OF 200 MILLION EURO WILL ENABLE COMPANY TO DEAL WITH CRISIS WITHOUT IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OR ON STAFF

* 2020 REVENUES EXPECTED TO DECLINE DUE TO SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN AIR TRAFFIC Source text: bit.ly/35ZBR4i Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)