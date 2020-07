July 8 (Reuters) - Enav SpA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH SWISS SERVICE PROVIDER FOR COFLIGHT, THE AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

* DEAL IS WORTH TOTAL OF EUR 2.8 MILLION FOR ENAV

* DEAL ALLOWS SKYGUIDE TO USE COFLIGHT SERVICES, INCLUDING MAINTENANCE AND ASSISTANCE, FOR 5 YEARS