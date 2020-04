BRIEF-ENBD REIT Announces Strategic Priorities For 2020-21

April 28 (Reuters) - ENBD REIT CEIC:

* ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR 2020-21

* WILL FOCUS ON FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS FOR COMBATING MARKET CHALLENGES CREATED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, LOW OIL PRICE ENVIRONMENT

* MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES ARE TO REPOSITION REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO BY INCREASING DIVERSITY OF ITS HOLDINGS

* WILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOW INTEREST RATES VIA SHARI’A HEDGING ARRANGEMENTS TO FIX FINANCING COVENANTS AT LOWEST POSSIBLE COST FOR FUTURE

* WILL TAKE AN OPPORTUNISTIC VIEW ON POTENTIAL DISPOSALS FROM PORTFOLIO, ON BASIS THEY OFFER FAIR VALUE IN LIFE CYCLE OF PROPERTY Source: (bit.ly/3eTen4S) Further company coverage: