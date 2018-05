May 9 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc:

* ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES US$1.120 BILLION SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES

* ENBRIDGE - INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC

* ENBRIDGE - AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)