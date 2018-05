May 9 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc CEO speaking to reporters in Calgary, Alberta:

* ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE

* ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)