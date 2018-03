BRIEF-Enbridge Does Not Expect A Material Impact As A Result Of FERC Revised Policy Statements

March 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc:

* ENBRIDGE INC. DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF FERC REVISED POLICY STATEMENTS

* ENBRIDGE INC - SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS

* ENBRIDGE INC - SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY

* ENBRIDGE INC - SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* ENBRIDGE - NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MILLION ON ANNUAL BASIS

* ENBRIDGE INC - ‍ DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS​