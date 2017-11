BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners Announces 2018 Guidance And Long Term Financial Outlook

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS-EXPECTS 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO BE $775 MILLION-$825 MILLION AFTER ACCOUNTING FOR DCF ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS​

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍EXPECTS ANNUAL TOTAL DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE IN 2018 OF ABOUT 1.2X

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED DEBT TO EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY 4.0X BY 2020​

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS- ‍LAKEHEAD SYSTEM EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER STABLE, LOW-RISK REGULATED CASH FLOW FOR 2018 - 2020

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS- ‍LAKEHEAD SYSTEM EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER STABLE, LOW-RISK REGULATED CASH FLOW FOR 2018 - 2020

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍ VOLUME OUTLOOK ON NORTH DAKOTA ASSETS IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN ROBUST FOR 2018 - 2020 PERIOD​