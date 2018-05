May 9 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners LP:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT OF $0.15

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - Q1 RESULTS INCLUDED NON-RECURRING SPECIAL ITEMS OF $44 MILLION, WHICH INCREASED EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT BY $0.10

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME FROM CONTROLLING INTERESTS $0.25 EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: