March 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS - ADJUSTING 2018 DCF GUIDANCE RANGE TO $650 MILLION - $700 MILLION​

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍SHOULD FERC’S NEW POLICY BE APPROVED, 2018 FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EEP EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $100 MILLION REDUCTION IN REVENUE

* ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍SHOULD FERC'S NEW POLICY BE APPROVED, 2018 IMPACT TO EEP EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $60 MILLION REDUCTION TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW​