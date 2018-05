BRIEF-Enbridge Income Fund Agrees To Sell 49 Pct Of Its Interests In Renewable Power

May 9 (Reuters) - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc :

* PRESS RELEASE - ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC - AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS - TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC - POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC - UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT