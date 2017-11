BRIEF-Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Expects 2018 ACFFO For Fund Group To Be In A Range Of $2.45 Bln To $2.65 Bln

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc :

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. RELEASES 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS 2018 ACFFO FOR FUND GROUP TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.45 BILLION TO $2.65 BILLION

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS - NOW EXTENDING 10% ANNUAL DIVIDEND GROWTH GUIDANCE BY ADDITIONAL YEAR TO 2020

* ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 CORE MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $65 MILLION AND $100 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: