BRIEF-Enbridge - Replacing Line 3 In Current Route Would Require Shutting Down Line For 9 To 12 Months

May 9 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy Partners LP:

* ENBRIDGE - REPLACING LINE 3 IN CURRENT ROUTE WOULD REQUIRE SHUTTING DOWN LINE FOR 9 TO 12 MONTHS - NEGATIVELY IMPACTING MINNESOTA’S ENERGY SUPPLY

* ENBRIDGE INC - IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL

* ENBRIDGE - FILED ITS EXCEPTIONS TO FINDINGS OF FACT, CONCLUSIONS OF LAW AND RECOMMENDATIONS OF ALJ WITH MINNESOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

* ENBRIDGE SAYS "EXCEPTIONS FILING REINFORCES EVIDENCE ON NEED AND PREFERRED ROUTE AND WILL HELP INFORM MPUC VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018"