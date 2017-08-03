BRIEF-Enbridge reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.41

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.41

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enbridge Inc - ‍it will begin construction this summer to replace certain segments of line 3 pipeline in Canada​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍line 3 replacement program is expected to come into service in second half of 2019​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍given updated execution plan, finalized cost estimate for project is now $5.3 billion in Canada and US$2.9 billion in United States​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍over remainder of this year, company expects to bring a further $7 billion of growth projects into service​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍new projects extend $31 billion secured capital program into 2020​

* Enbridge Inc - ‍ new projects support long-term dividend growth outlook of 10-12 percent through 2024​