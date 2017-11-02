FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Enbridge reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.47
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Enbridge reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.39

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enbridge Inc - ‍Management re-affirms 2017 ACFFO per share guidance range of $3.60-$3.90 per common share​

* Enbridge Inc - ACFFO for the third quarter was $1,334 million, an increase of $482 million over the comparable prior period in 2016‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.