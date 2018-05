BRIEF-Encana Delivers Q1 Results, Co Says On Track To Deliver More Than 30 Pct Annual Production Growth Within Cash Flows

May 1 (Reuters) - Encana Corp:

* ENCANA DELIVERS SOLID FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; COMPANY ON TRACK TO DELIVER MORE THAN 30 PERCENT ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH WITHIN CASH FLOWS

* ENCANA CORP QTRLY TOTAL LIQUIDS PRODUCTION OF 145,200 BARRELS PER DAY (BBLS/D), UP 31 PERCENT FROM Q1 2017

* ENCANA CORP - IS ON TRACK TO INCREASE TOTAL PRODUCTION BY MORE THAN 30 PERCENT IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017, ADJUSTED FOR 2017 DISPOSITIONS

* ENCANA CORP - Q1 PERMIAN PRODUCTION OF 83,800 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (BOE/D), UP 49 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* ENCANA CORP - EXPECTS ITS CORE ASSETS WILL DELIVER Q4 PRODUCTION BETWEEN 400,000 BOE/D AND 425,000 BOE/D

* ENCANA CORP - COMPANY’S $1.8 BILLION TO $1.9 BILLION 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM IS BEING FULLY FUNDED BY EXPECTED CASH FLOW.

* ENCANA CORP - QTRLY NET EARNINGS OF $151 MILLION; QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS OF $156 MILLION

* ENCANA CORP SAYS COMPANY'S $1.8 BILLION TO $1.9 BILLION 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM IS BEING FULLY FUNDED BY EXPECTED CASH FLOW