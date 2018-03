March 29 (Reuters) - Encana Corp:

* ENCANA CORP SAYS ‍ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 - SEC FILING​

* ENCANA CORP - ‍REDUCE SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM US$3,000,000,000 TO US$2,500,000,000, UPDATE CERTAIN INTEREST RATE DEFINITIONS AND EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 16, 2020 TO JULY 15, 2022​