BRIEF-Encana Strengthens Its Condensate Focused Growth Plan In The Montney With Innovative Midstream Agreement

April 2 (Reuters) - Encana Strengthens Its Condensate :

* FOCUSED GROWTH PLAN IN THE MONTNEY WITH INNOVATIVE MIDSTREAM AGREEMENT

* KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MILLION

* KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY

* SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: