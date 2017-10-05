BRIEF-Encana successfully starts Sunrise processing plant on Sept 27

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Encana Corp:

* Encana Corp - ‍Encana successfully started up Sunrise processing plant on September 27, under budget and more than one month ahead of original schedule​

* Encana - ‍in parallel with sunrise and tower facilities ramping up, third plant, Saturn remains ahead of schedule & is on track to start up before year-end​

* Encana Corp - ‍in addition, Towerbirch lateral pipeline which connects all three plants to NGTL system started up on October 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: