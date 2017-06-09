FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Encana to sell its Piceance natural gas assets for $735 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Encana to sell its Piceance natural gas assets for $735 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Encana Corp:

* Encana announces agreement to sell its Piceance natural gas assets

* Encana Corp - total cash consideration to Encana under transaction is $735 million

* Encana Corp - deal for $735 million

* Encana Corp says has reached an agreement to sell its piceance natural gas assets, located in northwestern colorado, to denver-based caerus oil and gas llc

* Encana Corp - ‍ in addition, encana will reduce its midstream commitments by approximately $430 million, on an undiscounted basis​

* Encana Corp says estimated year-end 2016 proved reserves were 814 billion cubic feet equivalent (BCFE)

* Encana Corp - ‍ in addition, Encana will market Caerus' production related to assets

* Piceance assets include approximately 550,000 net acres of leasehold and approximately 3,100 operated wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.