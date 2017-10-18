FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana to update five-year plan during Investor Day; company expects to deliver leading corporate returns, strong cash flow growth and substantial free cash flow

* Encana Corp - ‍through its five-year plan, company expects its return on capital employed will climb to between 10 to 15 percent​

* Encana - ‍expects to deliver about 25 percent compound annual growth in non-GAAP cash flow, around $1.5 billion cumulative adjusted free cash flow through 5-year plan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

