April 28 (Reuters) - Ence Energia y Celulosa SA:

* PULP PRODUCTION AT ENCE INCREASED BY 9% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN Q1, IN LINE WITH VOLUME OF CAPACITY ADDED IN 2019

* UNRESTRICTED CASH STOOD AT 281 MILLION EUROS AT MARCH CLOSE

* GROUP'S NET DEBT AT MARCH CLOSE STOOD AT 534 MILLION EUROS