Feb 19 (Reuters) - EnClear Therapies:

* ENCLEAR THERAPIES ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING

* ENCLEAR THERAPIES - FINANCING LED BY 20/20 HEALTHCARE PARTNERS & JOINED BY PETER THIEL, AMGEN VENTURES, GHS FUND (QUARK VENTURE LP AND GF SECURITIES)

* ENCLEAR THERAPIES - HILLEL BACHRACH, JASON CAMM AND ZAFRIRA AVNUR JOIN ENCLEAR THERAPIES BOARD