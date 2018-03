March 15 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CAMELLIA HEALTHCARE

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - ‍EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)