March 12 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXPAND REHABILITATIVE SERVICES TO KATY, TEXAS

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START IN FALL 2018 WITH PATIENT CARE BEGINNING IN FALL 2019

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - REHABILITATION HOSPITAL PROJECT TO REPRESENT INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $25 MILLION