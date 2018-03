March 13 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* SEES 2018 NET OPERATING REVS OF $4,080 MILLION TO $4,190 MILLION - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.20 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - UPDATED 2018 NET OPERATING REVS GUIDANCE TO REFLECT ESTIMATED IMPACT OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD CO WILL ADOPT IN Q1 2018

* SEES 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPEX $130 MILLION TO $150 MLN‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ImoM91) Further company coverage: