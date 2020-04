BRIEF-Encompass Health Corp Withdraws 2020 Guidance

April 16 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - WITHDRAWAL OF 2020 GUIDANCE AND FIVE-YEAR GROWTH TARGETS

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - FOR JANUARY AND FEBRUARY, INPATIENT REHABILITATION TOTAL DISCHARGES INCREASED 7.7%

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - IN MARCH, CO BEGAN EXPERIENCING IMPACTS ON REVENUES AND EXPENSES

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - FOR JANUARY AND FEBRUARY, HOME HEALTH TOTAL ADMISSIONS INCREASED 18.5%

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - FOR JANUARY AND FEBRUARY, HOSPICE TOTAL ADMISSIONS INCREASED 31.5%

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - FOR MONTH OF MARCH, IRF TOTAL DISCHARGES DECREASED 1.0%

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - FOR MONTH OF MARCH, HOME HEALTH TOTAL ADMISSIONS DECREASED 0.5%

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - FOR MONTH OF MARCH, HOSPICE TOTAL ADMISSIONS INCREASED 13.9%

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - LOWER VOLUME TRENDS HAVE CONTINUED INTO APRIL

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - LOWER VOLUME TRENDS HAVE CONTINUED INTO APRIL

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC REGARDING INTERMEDIATE & LONG-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS OF BOTH BUSINESS SEGMENTS