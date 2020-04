BRIEF-Encompass Health Reports Q1 2020 Results; Suspends Authorized Share Repurchase Program

April 28 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $1,182.0 MILLION VERSUS $1,124.0 MILLION

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - SUSPENDED ITS AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - CO’S EXECUTIVE TEAM VOLUNTARILY REDUCED THEIR BASE COMPENSATION FOR SIX MONTHS

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - DEVELOPED PLANS TO MANAGE LABOR COSTS VIA FURLOUGHS, CHANGES TO COMPENSATION STRUCTURES & WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - SECURED SECONDARY SOURCES OF PPE AND OTHER MEDICAL SUPPLIES

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - DEVELOPED PLANS FOR REDUCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES