BRIEF-Encompass Health Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.70

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $1,019.7 MILLION VERSUS $949.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* SEES 2018​ ‍NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $4,150 MILLION TO $4,250 MILLION

* QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENCOMPASS HEALTH, PER DILUTED SHARE $0.61

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $3.25 TO $3.40

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65, REVENUE VIEW $999.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.27, REVENUE VIEW $4.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S