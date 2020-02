BRIEF-Encompass Health Reports Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.85

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $1,184.4 MILLION $1,096.0 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84, REVENUE VIEW $1.18 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 NET OPERATING REVENUES $4,850 MILLION TO $4,950 MILLION

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENCOMPASS HEALTH $3.50 TO $3.72

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.70, REVENUE VIEW $4.88 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA