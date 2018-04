BRIEF-Encompass Health Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.85

April 27 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018 AND UPDATES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $ 1,046.0 MILLION VERSUS $ 957.1 MILLION

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - SEES FY 2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES $4,110 MILLION TO $4,210 MILLION

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81, REVENUE VIEW $1.03 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.34, REVENUE VIEW $4.19 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $3.30 TO $3.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: