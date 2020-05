BRIEF-Encompass Health Says Began To Receive Cares Act Relief Fund Payments, For Which It Did Not Apply From U.S. HHS

May 7 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH SAYS ON APRIL 10 BEGAN TO RECEIVE CARES ACT RELIEF FUND PAYMENTS, FOR WHICH IT DID NOT APPLY FROM U.S. HHS - SEC FILING

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH - TO DATE, CO’S INPATIENT REHABILITATION HOSPITALS & HOME HEALTH AND HOSPICE AGENCIES HAVE RECEIVED IN AGGREGATE ABOUT $237 MILLION

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - ON MAY 7 CO INFORMED HHS IT WOULD NOT ACCEPT ANY OF CARES ACT RELIEF FUNDS

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP - CURRENTLY SEEKING DIRECTION ON HOW TO PROCESS REPAYMENT OF RELIEF FUNDS Source: (bit.ly/2Whmj8Z) Further company coverage: