BRIEF-Encompass Prices $300 Million Offering Of 4.50% Senior Notes Due 2028 At 99% Of Principal Amount

May 12 (Reuters) - Encompass Health Corp:

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH PRICES OFFERING OF ITS ADDITIONAL 4.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 AND ITS 4.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH-PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 AT PRICE OF 99% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* ENCOMPASS HEALTH-PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030 AT PRICE OF 98.5% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT