March 12 (Reuters) - ENCRES DUBUIT SA:

* CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR THE YEAR 2019: 23.6 M€

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S BUSINESS IN 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CRISIS. HOWEVER, IT IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO ACCURATELY MEASURE FUTURE FINANCIAL IMPACTS

* NATURAL SLOWDOWN OF CHINESE ECONOMY AND CONFLICTS SALES AND MARKETING OPERATIONS IN UNITED STATES AND CHINA WEIGHED ON BUSINESS OF CHINESE SUBSIDIARY