BRIEF-Endeavour and Randgold form an exploration joint venture in Côte D'ivoire

Nov 2
* Endeavour and Randgold form an exploration joint venture in Côte D‘ivoire
* Endeavour Mining Corp - $3.8 million exploration campaign has been approved for remainder of 2017 and 2018
* Endeavour Mining-under terms of jv agreement, randgold and endeavour will hold respectively a 70% and 30% interest in newly formed joint venture
* Endeavour Mining - co, Randgold established JV covering Sissedougou & Mankono exploration properties located in northern region of Côte D'ivoire