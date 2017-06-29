FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Avnel Gold Mining Ltd

* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen its high-quality project pipeline

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction values Avnel at $122 million

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction will be value accretive on a net asset value basis to Endeavour shareholders

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Boards of directors of both Endeavour and Avnel have unanimously approved transaction

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - ‍Endeavour also intends to launch a new exploration program to capture additional potential​

* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd says Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

